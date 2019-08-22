|
Mr. Bloomingdale - William C. "Bill" Stewart Mr. William C. "Bill" Stewart, 84, passed away on Tuesday, August 20, 2019. He was born in Wrightsville, GA to the late Leo & Gladys Burns Stewart. He was also preceded in death by his beloved dog, Panda. He was a member of Alpha United Methodist Church and retired after 40 plus years from Union Camp. He enjoyed hunting and fishing. He will be remembered most as being a loving husband, a hard working and providing father, as well as a doting grandfather. Survivors include his wife, Sharon W. Stewart; two sons and a daughter-in-law, Michael & Tracey Stewart, and Jason; grandchildren, Jessee, Josie and Joseph; great-grandson, Benjamin; aunt, Mae Brantley; numerous great nieces and nephews. The visitation will be on Friday, August 23rd from 11:30 until 12:30 p.m. at the funeral home with the funeral to follow at 12:30 p.m. in the chapel of the funeral home. Burial will follow at Forest Lawn Memory Gardens. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to Alpha UMC, 5 Hwy 80 East, Bloomingdale, GA 31302 Friends may sign the online register book at www.stricklandandsonsfuneralhome.com
