Dr. William Charles Harris, Jr died at his home Sunday, March 3, 2019. Bill was born in Savannah on April 7, 1947 to former Chatham County Sheriff William Charles Harris, Sr and his wife, Helen Schwarz Harris. He attended Blessed Sacrament School and Benedictine, received his bachelor's degree from Georgia State University in Atlanta, graduated from Pennsylvania College of Podiatric Medicine (now known as Temple School of Podiatric Medicine), and completed a residency program in north Georgia. Before his retirement, Bill practiced podiatry for many years in Savannah where he was the first podiatrist to be given staff privileges at Memorial Health University Medical Center.



At age 19, Bill was severely injured when he stepped on a downed high tension power line while attempting a rescue as an EMT. As a result of that accident, he lost his right leg and sustained multiple burn injuries. Many years later, because of complications from the accident, Bill underwent the amputation of his left leg. Despite these tremendous setbacks, with dedication he was able to complete his education and start a medical practice.



Bill was a man of many interests. He loved collecting WWII memorabilia, assembling and painting WWII models and toy soldiers, enjoyed amateur photography, and was an avid reader. However, cruising Savannah's creeks and rivers in his boat, The Graf Spee, and camping with "the guys" on the uninhabited barrier islands was his favorite pastime. He was an accomplished writer and published author of several Savannah based novels. In addition to his interests, over the years he enjoyed memberships to many organizations, some including Hibernian Society, German Heritage Society, French Club and Savannah Yacht Club.



Bill is survived by his wife, Pamela Pedicini Harris; daughters Dena Harris Muller (James) of Decatur, Georgia; Tara Harris Roth (Michael) of Marietta, Georgia; Helen Harris Hawver (Brian) of Watkinsville, Georgia; seven grandchildren; his sister Nancy Harris Gayhardt (Don) of Annapolis, Maryland; several nieces and nephews; an aunt and uncle, and several cousins.



Visitation will be Wednesday, March 6th at Fox and Weeks Chapel on Hodgson Memorial at 5 PM, followed by a Rosary at 7 PM. A funeral Mass will be held Thursday, March 7th at The Cathedral of St. John the Baptist at 10 AM. Burial will be private.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Benedictine and St. Vincent's Academy. Published in Savannah Morning News on Mar. 5, 2019