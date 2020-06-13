William Colquitt Phillips
1942 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mr. Vidalia - William Colquitt Phillips William Colquitt Phillips, age 77, of Vidalia, Georgia, passed away peacefully on June 10th, 2020 after a brief illness.

William was born on June 11th, 1942 to Willie J. Phillips and Abbie Mann Phillips. He graduated from the University of Georgia School of Pharmacy and went on to found Phillips Pharmacy in Vidalia where he worked until he retired in 2009. William married his wife Patricia Gordon Phillips in 1966, and the couple had two children together.

William was preceded in death by his wife Pat, and his parents Willie J. and Abbie. He is survived by his daughter Angela Combs, and her husband Rusty; his son Gordon Phillips, and his husband Sacha; his granddaughters Emily Combs and Claire Combs; his sister Delaine Henderson, and her husband Kermit, as well as other loving family members.

There will be a graveside service on Sunday, June 14th, at 2:00 pm at Pinecrest Cemetery in Vidalia, GA. Savannah Morning News June 13, 2020

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Savannah Morning News on Jun. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ronald V. Hall Funeral Home
310 North Street West
Vidalia, GA 30475
(912) 537-7877
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved