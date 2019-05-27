William David (Bill) Sheils died surrounded by his loving family on May 24th, 2019 at St. Joseph's Hospital, Savannah, GA.



Bill was born in Eau Claire, WI, he graduated from the University of Wisconsin with a Bachelor's degree in business. He was a lifelong Green Bay Packer fan and was the founder of the Packer Prayer Group (PPG).



He proudly served his country as a Corporal in the United States Marine Corps from April 1954 to April 1956. He was an elite member of the Remington Raiders.



Bill earned his Master's Degree in Business Management from Stevens Institute of Technology.



Bill is preceded in death by his parents, Viola and David Sheils and brothers, Thomas and David.



He is survived by his wife of 64 years, JoAnne M. Sheils and 6 children, Kathy Stallings (Tom), Houston, TX; Mike Sheils (Pat), Ashland, WI; Mary Ziegler (Brad), Brooklet, GA; Colleen Hankins (Pete), Snellville, GA; Carolyn Diaz (Carlos) and Anne Sheehan (Jimmy) both from Savannah, GA; 16 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren and his dog Harry.



After many successful years in the shipping industry, Bill retired and found his greatest success in life as a loving and proud Grandpa.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Wednesday, May 29th at 11:00 a.m. at St. James Catholic Church, Savannah.



As Bill was a dog lover, in lieu of flowers, the family wishes donations be made to the Humane Society for Greater Savannah, 7215 Sallie Mood Dr., Savannah, GA 31406.



