Fox & Weeks Funeral Directors
4605 E Highway 80
Savannah, GA 31410
(912) 898-0900
William "John" Davis


1949 - 2019
William "John" Davis Obituary
Savannah - William "John" Davis William "John" Davis, 69, passed away Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at Memorial University Medical Center. A memorial visitation will be held from 2:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m., Sunday, August 4, 2019 at Fox & Weeks Funeral Directors, Islands Chapel. The memorial service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Monday, August 5, 2019 at Fox & Weeks Funeral Directors, Islands Chapel. Inurnment will follow in Hillcrest Abbey Memorial Park. The full obituary will be published in the Saturday and Sunday editions of the Savannah Morning News. Please sign our online guestbook at www.foxandweeks.com Savannah Morning News August 2, 2019
Published in Savannah Morning News on Aug. 2, 2019
