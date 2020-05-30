William Duke Fort
William Duke Fort
Guyton, GA
Mr. William Duke Fort, 73, passed away at his residence on Friday, May 29, 2020.
Graveside services will be held at 3PM on Sunday, May 31, 2020, in the Guyton Cemetery. For full obituary, please visit www.RiggsFH.com.
Savannah Morning News
May 31, 2020



Published in Savannah Morning News from May 30 to May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Riggs Funeral Home
1979 Highway 119 S
Guyton, GA 31312
(912) 772-7047
