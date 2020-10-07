William Duncan Prescott JrSavannah, GAWilliam Duncan Prescott Jr, 84, of Savannah, passed away peacefully at his home on Skidaway Island on September 22, 2020 with family by his side. He is preceded in death by his wife of 34 years Ethel Valeria Blandford and four sisters: Virginia Prescott Richter, Margaret Prescott Hughes, Ann Prescott Sutlive, and Jean Prescott Logan Johnson.Bill Prescott was born in Savannah, GA to William Duncan Prescott and Dorothy Ann Persse Prescott, on March 21, 1936. He graduated Benedictine Military School 1953. He attended Georgetown University and graduated from University of Georgia in 1957. He retired from the State of Georgia and moved to St. Simons Island. With Ethel's passing, he returned to Savannah and enjoyed Skidaway Island as his final home. He served in the Army Reserve. Bill was a member of The Hibernian Society of Savannah and he attended St. James Catholic Church.Bill was engaging story teller who reveled in dinners with friends and family. He and Ethel enjoyed travelling and visited many parts of the United States, the Caribbean, and Europe including a hot air balloon trip in France. He loved to watch Georgia Bulldog football games.Memorial gifts may be given to St. James Catholic Church, Carmelite Monastery or the William Duncan and Dorothy Persse Prescott Scholarship Fund established at Benedictine.Sincere thanks to Kathy McAlpin, Melissa McAlpin, and John and Karen Oliver as well as many nieces, nephews, and good friends for all their love and support over the years.Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, October 24th, at 10am at St. James Catholic Church 8412 Whitefield Ave, Savannah 31406.Savannah Morning NewsOctober 8, 2020Please sign our Obituary Guestbook at