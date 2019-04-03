|
William E. "Bill" Bridges, 87, of Garden City passed away Sunday, March 31, 2019 at Encompass Health and Rehabilitation Hospital in Savannah.
A native of Huntingdon, Tennessee, he was the son of the late William and Jessie Campbell Bridges. Bill was a US Air Force veteran and retired from the Civil Service (National Weather Bureau) in 1994 after 42 years as an Electronics Technician. In addition, he retired from the 165th Tactical Airlift Group of the Georgia Air National Guard in 1991 after serving 20 years. He attended Garden City United Methodist Church.
Survivors include his wife of 65 years, Marlene Baker Bridges; children Pamela Kaye Minton, Paul Edward, Phillip William; grandchildren, Jonathan William, Ian Andrew, Amnesti, Elizabeth Grace, William Porter; step-granddaughter Bethany, great-grandchildren Abbygaile, Gracie; step-grandchildren, Kyncee and Cooper; brother, Ronald. He was predeceased by his brother Bobby.
A gathering will be held Friday, April 5, 2019 from 1:00 pm - 2:00 pm followed by a memorial service beginning at 2:00 pm in the Chapel of the Baker McCullough Funeral Home Hubert C. Baker Chapel.
In lieu of flowers the family ask that donations be sent to Garden City United Methodist Church, 62 Varnedoe Ave. Garden City, Georgia 31408.
Published in Savannah Morning News on Apr. 3, 2019