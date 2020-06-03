William Earl Fonvielle Jr.
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Savannah, GA
William Earl Fonvielle, Jr., passed away May 31, 2020 after a lengthy battle with Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (Lou Gehrig's disease.). A memorial for Earl will be held at a later date once Covid-19 levels allow.
Savannah Morning News
June 4, 2020

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Savannah Morning News from Jun. 3 to Jun. 4, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved