Savannah, GA

William Earl Fonvielle, Jr., passed away May 31, 2020 after a lengthy battle with Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (Lou Gehrig's disease.). A memorial for Earl will be held at a later date once Covid-19 levels allow.

Savannah Morning News

June 4, 2020



