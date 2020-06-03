Savannah, GA
William Earl Fonvielle, Jr., passed away May 31, 2020 after a lengthy battle with Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (Lou Gehrig's disease.). A memorial for Earl will be held at a later date once Covid-19 levels allow.
Savannah Morning News
June 4, 2020
William Earl Fonvielle, Jr., passed away May 31, 2020 after a lengthy battle with Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (Lou Gehrig's disease.). A memorial for Earl will be held at a later date once Covid-19 levels allow.
Savannah Morning News
June 4, 2020
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Savannah Morning News from Jun. 3 to Jun. 4, 2020.