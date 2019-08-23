Home

Sorenson-Root-Thompson Funeral Home
31 Minnesota Avenue South
Aitkin, MN 56431-1694
(218) 927-2614
William Edward Borden II Obituary
Aitkin - William Edward Borden II William Edward Borden II, 80 of Aitkin, MN. & Formerly of Savannah, GA. died Saturday, August 17, 2019 at his home in Aitkin. He was a U.S. Army Veteran serving from 1958 to 1978. He was stationed mostly in Germany but served 2 tours in Vietnam during the war. He retired from the Army as Staff Sergeant. William was united in marriage to Mariann Bobseen on January 19, 1973 in Sisseton, South Dakota. They lived in Savannah, Georgia where William worked for the Department of Corrections and in the Diversion and Transition Centers. After 20 years he retired as Deputy Warden of Security. In 1999 he moved from Savannah back to Minnesota.

William is survived by his wife Mariann Borden of Aitkin, MN. 4 Children: Keith E. Borden of Savannah, GA., Wendy R. (Ovidio) Correa of Belton, TX., Gwyn M. (Brock) McCloskey of Savannah, GA., Karen E. (Joseph) Vincent of Savannah, GA.; 6 Grandchildren, 1 Great-granddaughter, 1 Sister, And many other special relatives and friends.

Funeral service will be 2P.M. - Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church in Garrison, MN. Burial will be in Bennettville Cemetery. Military honors will be accorded by Aitkin VFW #1727 and American Legion#86. Visitation will be 4 to 7P.M. Monday with prayers and a time of sharing starting at 6:00P.M. at Sorensen-Root-Thompson Funeral Home in Aitkin and will continue 1 hour prior to the service at the church. www.srtfuneral.com

Savannah Morning News August 23, 2019
Published in Savannah Morning News on Aug. 23, 2019
