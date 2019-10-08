|
Mr. William "Will" Edward Robertson, Sr.
Savannah, GA
It is in the joy of the Lord which is our strength that we announce the transition of our beloved husband father son and brother.
Will is a native of Savannah, Georgia and graduate of Sol C. Johnson High School. Will is the husband of Mrs. Wendy R. Robertson, the father of five children three boys William II, Michael, and Jayvin and two girls Alexandra and Mia He is the son of Mr. Leon Robertson (Carolyn) and Ms. Gwendolyn W. Robertson.
Please come and celebrate the Life and legacy of Will on Friday October 11th 2019 at St Peters AME Church 626 Staley Avenue Savannah Georgia 31415 at 1:30pm.
Additionally the family will be accepting visitors at 723 Barton Street Savannah Georgia 31415 and the Carver heights area.
End of life services performed by Cremation Services of Atlanta Inc.
