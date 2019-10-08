|
|
William Edward Sullivan, Sr.
Savannah , Georgia
William Edward "Bill" Sullivan, Sr., 94, of Savannah died Monday, October 7, 2019 at his home surrounded by his family and under the care of Compassionate Care Hospice.
He was born in Fairfax, South Carolina and was a longtime resident of Savannah. Bill was a graduate of Commercial High School. He was a veteran having served in the Merchant Marines, National Guard (CSM E9), Georgia State Home Defense Corps, was responsible for the 7th District Fire Department on US Highway 17 where he served as Chief, 1st Volunteer Regiment of Georgia, Coastal Georgia Regions of Savannah AACA, Savannah Volunteer Guards, and the Sheriff's Posse. After the war he returned home to marry the Love of his life, Annie Rachel Jackson.
He was a life long member Christian & Missionary Alliance Church, where he severed as a Sunday School Teacher, Usher, Elder, Treasurer and Chairman of the Board. He loved serving the Lord in various areas at Toccoa Falls College, these areas include being a Board Member and Trustee for many decades.
Bill was the owner and operator of Bill Sullivan's Trailer Repair, where his pre war Savannah Shipyard welding experience severed him well his entire life.
He was preceded in death by his parents, G.W. Sullivan, Sr. and Maggie Bowers Sullivan; wife of 45 wonderful years, Annie Rachel Jackson Sullivan; granddaughter-in-law, Darby Sullivan; mother-in-law, Selena Jackson.
Survivors include his partner Mae Thornton; sons and daughters-in-law, William Edward "Billy" Sullivan, Jr. (Patti), Timothy Mark Sullivan (Kellie); a daughter and son-in-law, Linda Diane Sullivan Parker (Tommy); grandchildren, William Edward "Chip" Sullivan, III (Tiffany), Christopher Karl Sullivan, Allison Hughes (Jason), Heath Parker (Courtney), Tonya Booth (Robert), Brandon Hutchison (Joscelyn); great grandchildren, Alanis, Dalton, Victoria, Michael, Will, Whitt, Styles, Titus, Katherine, Sayle, Lucas, Heath; sister, Dottye S. Hannan; several nieces, nephews, other family and friends.
Visitation: 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm Thursday, October 10, 2019 at the Baker McCullough Funeral Home Garden City Chapel.
Funeral Service: 11:00 am Friday, October 11, 2019 in the Chapel of the Baker McCullough Funeral Home Garden City Chapel with Rev. Robert C. Ether officiating.
Burial: Hillcrest Abbey West Cemetery.
Savannah Morning News
Wednesday, October 9, 2019
Please sign our Obituary Guestbook at
savannahnow.com/obituaries
Published in Savannah Morning News from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2019