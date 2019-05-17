|
William "Billy" E. Phillips, Jr., 81, died peacefully on Thursday, May 16, 2019.
Visitation will be held from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Friday, May 17, 2019 at Fox & Weeks Funeral Directors, Hodgson Chapel.
Funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at Isle of Hope Baptist Church with Rev. Billy Miller officiating. Burial will follow in Forest Lawn Memory Gardens. The Dune Cat Unit, Alee Shriners will serve as Honorary Pallbearers.
Published in Savannah Morning News on May 17, 2019