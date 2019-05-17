Savannah Morning News Obituaries
Fox & Weeks Funeral Directors
7200 Hodgson Memorial Drive
Savannah, GA 31406
(912) 352-7200
William Ernest Phillips Jr.


1938 - 2019 Obituary Condolences
William "Billy" E. Phillips, Jr., 81, died peacefully on Thursday, May 16, 2019.

Visitation will be held from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Friday, May 17, 2019 at Fox & Weeks Funeral Directors, Hodgson Chapel.

Funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at Isle of Hope Baptist Church with Rev. Billy Miller officiating. Burial will follow in Forest Lawn Memory Gardens. The Dune Cat Unit, Alee Shriners will serve as Honorary Pallbearers.

Published in Savannah Morning News on May 17, 2019
