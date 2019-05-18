|
|
William E. ("Billy") Phillips, Jr., 81, of Savannah, GA, died peacefully Thursday, May 16, 2019. Billy was born April 1, 1938, in Savannah. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ernest and Edna Phillips, his beloved son, Chuck Phillips, his beloved grandson, Brian Parker, and his sisters, Betty Davis and Mildred Douglas.
Billy married his high school sweetheart and the love of his life, Marya Snell, in 1958. They were married for over 60 years and had a long and wonderful life together. His pride and joy were his four children (Chuck, Chris, Cathy, and Craig), whom he loved dearly. He is survived by his wife, Marya Snell Phillips, his sister and brother-in-law Carolyn and Tarver Edwards, his sister-in-law and brother-in-law Janice and Donald Goldberg, his daughter Cathy Parker (Pat), his sons Chris Phillips (Cindy) and Craig Phillips (Traci) and his grandchildren, Sarah Phillips, Elizabeth Broullire (Matt), Will Phillips, Emily Parker, Chas Phillips, and Connor Phillips, as well as many nephews, nieces, and cousins. He was also anxiously awaiting the birth of his first great-grandchild. Affectionately called "Dadoo", he loved his grandchildren "The Most".
Billy was a 1957 graduate of Commercial High School, where he excelled in football, basketball, and baseball, receiving all-state, all-region, and all-city honors in football and basketball, the Savannah News Press and Savannah Quarterback Club Lineman of the year awards, the Sears trophy as the most outstanding athlete in Savannah, and he played in the North/South All-Star game in Atlanta in 1957, among many other accolades as an outstanding all-around athlete. He played for his coach and life-long friend, M.A. Spellman.
Billy received a scholarship to play football at the University of Georgia, and he played on the 1957 UGA "Bullpups" team with teammates Fran Tarkenton, Pat Dye, and Bobby Walton. He caught the winning pass from Tarkenton to defeat the Georgia Tech freshman (13-7) at Grant Field in 1957. Billy was recognized for his lifelong athletic accomplishments and local sports involvement by his induction into the Greater Savannah Athletic Hall of Fame in 2014.
His love of sports and his involvement in local sports and athletics did not end in college. He officiated high school football, basketball, and baseball in Savannah for over 25 years and often recounted many of the great local athletes he officiated. He coached many little league sport teams for years, taking several teams to state championships. He also played local softball and basketball on such legendary teams as Barrett Oil, Thompsons Sporting Goods, and Kennedy Drug Co. He always had a true love for all local sports.
Billy had a long and successful career in the concrete business as the owner of Phillips Paving Company for over 40 years. One of his greatest passions in life was his involvement with the Alee Shrine Temple. He was a Past Potentate (1990) and a member of numerous Shrine units, clubs, and organizations over his many years as a Shriner, including the Jesters and the Mounted Patrol, Dune Cats, and Culinary Units, to name a few. He loved his Shriner Brothers and enjoyed spending time with them.
He also enjoyed his many years playing golf. He was a long-time member of the Savannah Golf Club, The Georgia Seniors Golf Association, and the local First Wednesday Group. He was also a proud member of the Cobra Club and The Survivor's Club. He was also a long-time member of Isle of Hope Baptist Church. He was a true Christian who loved the Lord.
Everyone who knew him will agree that "Big Billy" lived life to the fullest in everything he did and always did things his way and on his own terms. He had a kind, loving, and generous spirit and was known for sharing freely with others of his time and many talents. He was a loving and great husband, father, grandfather and friend to so many and he will be deeply missed by all his family and friends. The family would like to give special thanks to those who provided such good care to him over the years, including Drs. Robert Brown, John Spellman and Eddie Whelan, and especially Carol(yn) Long.
Visitation was held on Friday, May 17, 2019, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., at Fox & Weeks Funeral Home, Hodgson Chapel. Funeral Service will be held at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, May 18, 2019 at Isle of Hope Baptist Church; service officiant will be his friend, Rev. Billy Miller. Interment will follow in Forest Lawn Memory Gardens.
Pallbearers are nephews, Frank Douglas, Phil Douglas, Doug Edwards, Brian Edwards and Jeff Davis and Dr. Tim Spilliards. Honorary pallbearers are the members of the Alee Temple Dune Cat Unit.
In lieu of flowers, remembrances can be made to The Chuck Phillips Memorial Scholarship Fund c/o Benedictine Military School, 6502 Seawright Drive, Savannah, GA 31406.
Please visit www.foxandweeks.com to sign our online guestbook.
Published in Savannah Morning News on May 18, 2019