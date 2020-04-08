Home

William Ernest "Ernie" Webb

William Ernest 'Ernie' Webb
Guyton, GA
William Ernest 'Ernie' Webb, 'The Rock' of Guyton passed away April 1, 2020. He retired from the Army National Gaurd of Springfield Ga having completed tours in Iraq and Afghanistan. He enjoyed spending time fishing on the Ogeechee river. Ernie was predeceased by his sister Jennifer and father Reggie. He leaves behind his mother Barbara Muresan, brothers Dale and Ezra, wife Stephanie and daughter Raine. Ernie has aunts, cousins, nieces and nephews that will miss him deeply. A memorial service will be held later this year when it is safe to do so. Please contact Amber Harms at 904-229-9726 for information.
Savannah Morning News
April 9, 2020
Published in Savannah Morning News from Apr. 8 to Apr. 9, 2020
