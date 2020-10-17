William EtzWilmington, North CarolinaOn October 13, 2020 William "Bill" Etz ended his adventurous 9 decade journey in Wilmington, NC.For more than 40 years Bill resided in Savannah where he established the Savannah Travel, Inc.With his tall frame and hugely outgoing personality there were never any strangers in his life, only future friends he was yet to meet. In between his many rounds of golf, he told stories about peanut farming, herding cattle in Wyoming and driving coast to coast in a 1938 Ford with his best friend, Dave, during his youth. He was a regular and beloved volunteer at Hospice.He passed away after a brief illness and is survived by his two daughters Elizabeth Picken and Connie Kent of Wilmington, NC, 5 grandchildren and son-in-law Craig Picken.Per his request there will be no formal service.Savannah Morning News10-17-2020Please sign our Obituary Guestbook at