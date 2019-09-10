Home

Richmond Hill Funeral Home - Richmond Hill
8901 Ford Ave.
Richmond Hill, GA 31324
(912) 756-7575
William Farmer
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
William "Will" Farmer


1993 - 2019
William "Will" Farmer Obituary
William "Will" Farmer
Richmond Hill, Georgia
William "Will" Jay Farmer, age 26, passed away Saturday, September 7, 2019.
Will was born in Atlanta. He has lived in Richmond Hill most of his life. He graduated from Memorial High School in Savannah and was employed presently at Wayfair.
Will is survived by his daughter, Shirley A. Farmer of Carrollton, GA; his parents, Debbie and Jeff Farmer of Richmond Hill; his sister, Jennifer Farmer of Richmond Hill; his maternal grandmother, Phyllis Gudgalis of Savannah; his paternal grandfather, William Farmer of Winder, GA; the mother of his child, Paige Eubanks of Carrollton; and several aunts, uncles, and cousins.
A visitation will be held from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Thursday, September 12, 2019 at Richmond Hill Funeral Home. A private memorial service will be held at a later date.
Richmond Hill
Funeral Home
coxrichmondhillfh.com
Savannah Morning News
09/11/2019
Published in Savannah Morning News from Sept. 10 to Sept. 11, 2019
