William George CumminsTybee Island, GAWilliam George Cummins, 89, passed away Sunday, July 12, 2020 at his home on Tybee Island. He was born October 9, 1930 in Woodstock, Illinois. Mr. Cummins was retired from EM Tech. He was a 66 year Mason, and was a lifetime member of the VFW. He was also a member of the American Legion on Tybee Island.He was preceded in death by his daughter, Linda Cummins Page.Surviving are his wife, Rose Kunavich of Tybee Island, three sons, Bob Cummins (Donna) of Illinois, Bill Cummins of Atlanta, and Danny Cummins (Brenda) of Wisconsin, two Daughters, Debbie Hendricks of Wisconsin, and Denise Oxnem (Greg) of Wisconsin, and one step-son, Edward Burton of Nebraska.Service is incomplete at this time and will be announced at a later date.Savannah Morning News