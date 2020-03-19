|
William Harold "Bones" Hamilton
St. Marys, GA
William Harold "Bones" Hamilton, 88, of St. Marys, Georgia died Sunday (March 15, 2020) at Hospice of the Golden Isles after an extended illness. Mr. Hamilton was born in Tillman, South Carolina to the late Manley J. and Lillie Bell Griner Hamilton and had made St. Marys his home since 1969. He graduated high school from Estell High School in Estell, South Carolina before attending Clemson University where he became an avid Clemson Tigers fan and a member of IPTAY. Mr. Hamilton was a member of St. Marys United Methodist Church and a member of the Moore Class. He retired from Gillman Paper Company has a Lab Tech.
In addition to his parents he is preceded in death by his first wife, Loretta Hamilton and a brother, Hubert Hamilton.
Mr. Hamilton is survived by his wife Adell Hamilton of St. Marys; a daughter, Alison Anderson husband Jimmy of St. Marys; two step-sons, Joe Register wife Barbara of St. Marys, James Register wife Rita of St. Marys; two grandchildren, Melanie Gunter husband Randy, Wesley Anderson; three great-grandchildren, Alyssa Anderson, Chase Anderson, Ali Lynn Gunter; a sister, Hazel Remeta of Pooler, Georgia; numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers the family request memorial donations be made to Hospice of the Golden Isles, 1692 Glynco Parkway, Brunswick, GA, 31525 or St. Marys United Methodist Church, 106 Conyers St. East, St. Marys, GA, 31558.
Allison Memorial Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.
