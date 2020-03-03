|
|
William Henry Cleland
Savannah, Georgia
William Henry Cleland, 75, of Savannah, went to his heavenly home on February 29, 2020. He was born May 21, 1944 to Trotty and Vera Cleland. He is survived by his wife of nearly 50 years, Cathy [O'Quinn]; two children and their spouses: David Cleland [Erika], and Amanda Hollingsworth [Mark]; and seven grandchildren: Jake, Lucy, Eli, Harry, Gus, Archie, and Walt; brother, Robert Cleland [Mary Ann]; sister, Estelle Cleland; niece and nephew, Lisa and Jeff. His family was the joy of his life. Col. Cleland served his country in the Air Force and Air National Guard for 42 years. He was a graduate of Savannah High and Armstrong Atlantic University. He began his career in Savannah at the Field Training Site at Travis Field and continued as a comptroller for the 165th Airlift Wing. In 1989 he began Active Duty service in Atlanta, and retired as a Colonel in 2007, after which he and Cathy moved back to Savannah. Since then, he devoted all his energy to loving and serving his family and friends and the people at Hope Bible Church, of which he was a founding member. The family will receive visitors on Thursday, March 5 from 6:00 - 8:00pm at Baker McCullough Funeral Home, 7415 Hodgson Memorial Drive in Savannah. A celebration of Henry's life will take place on Friday, March 6 at 10:00am at Baker McCullough with Rev. Mark Hollingsworth and Rev. Matt Davis officiating, followed by a burial service at Greenwich Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to Hope Bible Church, 6500 Habersham Street Savannah, GA 31405. The family has entrusted Baker McCullough Funeral Home Hubert C. Baker Chapel with services.
Savannah Morning News
3/4/2020
Please sign our Obituary Guestbook at
savannahnow.com/obituaries
Published in Savannah Morning News from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2020