William Henry Vaughn, III (Hank)
Savannah, GA
William Henry Vaughn, III (Hank), born April 28, 1964 in Savannah, GA to Dr. William Vaughn (deceased), and Martheda Barnes Vaughn. Hank was a graduate of Jenkins High School and Savannah Vocational Technical School. He was employed at the Savannah Yacht Club.
Passed away into the arms of Jesus on October 12th at Hospice Savannah, he was preceded in death by his dad, and his brother Stephen.
Hank is survived by his mother, Martheda Humphries Lewis and stepdad Cleon Lewis, brothers Chris Lawson (Sherry) of Friday Harbor, WA, and Dr. Michael Vaughn (Jackie), and stepsister Debra Blackburn (Fred), and aunt Corine Jaudon, and many cousins, nieces and nephews.
Hank enjoyed his membership at Chapel by the Sea Baptist Church on Tybee Island, and singing in the choir, and in his earlier years teaching children's church. He also enjoyed traveling, and calling bingo at the Frank Murray Community Center.
Funeral Service will be 11:00 a.m., Thursday, October 17, 2019 at Fox & Weeks Funeral Directors, Islands Chapel with The Rev. Dr. David Laughner and Rev. Bobby Hoyle officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Burial will be in Forest Lawn Memory Gardens.
Pallbearers will be Eddie Cobia, Carter Jaudon, Drew Barnes (cousins), Mike Cobb, Ed Maltos, and Bruce Lampright.
