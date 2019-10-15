Savannah Morning News Obituaries
|
Services
Fox & Weeks Funeral Directors
4605 E Highway 80
Savannah, GA 31410
(912) 898-0900
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Fox & Weeks Funeral Directors
4605 E Highway 80
Savannah, GA 31410
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
Fox & Weeks Funeral Directors
4605 E Highway 80
Savannah, GA 31410
View Map
William Henry (Hank) Vaughn III

William Henry (Hank) Vaughn III Obituary
William Henry Vaughn, III (Hank)
Savannah, GA
The funeral service for William Henry Vaughn, III (Hank) will be 11:00 a.m., Thursday, October 17, 2019 at Fox & Weeks Funeral Directors, Islands Chapel. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. prior to the service. Burial will be in Forest Lawn Memory Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks donations be made to Chapel by the Sea Baptist Church, P.O. Box 235, Tybee Island, GA 31328 or Lend A Hand Ministry, P.O. Box 1013, Newport News, VA 23601.
Savannah Morning News
Published in Savannah Morning News from Oct. 15 to Oct. 17, 2019
