James A. Dyal Funeral Home
303 S. Main Street
Summerville, SC 29483
(843) 873-4040
William Holt Brown


1927 - 2019
William Holt Brown Obituary
Summerville - William Holt Brown William Holt Brown, 92, of Summerville, husband of Denise Stewart Brown, passed away on August 5, 2019 at his residence.

A graveside service with military honors will be held on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at 12 o'clock at Beaufort National Cemetery, 1601 Boundary St., Beaufort, SC 29902.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Presbyterian Church, 520 Washington Ave, Savannah, GA 31405.

Bill was born on June 5, 1927 in Asheville, NC, son of the late Herbert R. and Julia Holt Brown. He was a WWII veteran (Navy) and served in the Marianas Islands campaign. He was a graduate of The University of Georgia and was a retired insurance executive. He was an avid Georgia Bulldog and enjoyed playing golf. He played the Augusta National twice. Bill was a member of Summerville Presbyterian Church. He served as an Elder and Deacon at First Presbyterian Church in Savannah, GA.

Survivors in addition to his wife Denise of 44 years: two daughters: Julia B. Dey (Joseph) of Augusta, GA and LeeAnne B. Newton of Summerville; one son: Herbert Owen Brown and daughter-in-law: Carmen N. Brown of Gettysburg, PA; four Grandchildren: William H. Burroughs (Lauren) and Daniel O. Burroughs (Erin) of Augusta, GA, Ross H. Newton of Summerville, Elena N. Brown of Philadelphia, PA; six great grandchildren; three Brothers: J. Mitchell Brown (Marguerite) of Williamsburg, VA, Col Charles J. Brown, US Airforce (Ret) (Ann Marie) of Fort Walton Beach, FL, and Eugene O. Brown (Sue) of Brunswick, GA.

A memorial message may be written to the family by visiting our website at www.jamesadyal.com.

Savannah Morning News August 11, 2019
Published in Savannah Morning News on Aug. 11, 2019
