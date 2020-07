Mr. Newman was one of my very favorite patient during the time I was an employee of Hospice of Savannah. He was my buddy and it was an honor to care for him. Mrs. Newman, you did an absolutely wonderful job caring for him these past 13 yrs. My sincere condolences and prayers are with you and the family at this time. To be absent from the body is to be present with the Lord. Take your rest Mr. Newman. You fought a good fight. I'll cherish the memories and the laughs we shared. Much Love and Blessings to you all ❣❣❣

Marva Pray

Friend