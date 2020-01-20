|
|
William James Walsh
Savannah, Georgia
William James Walsh, 79, passed away on January 6, 2020 in his hometown of Savannah, Georgia. He is survived by his children, Michael "Robert" Walsh and Maureen Walsh born to Renate Schreiner, and Lillian Pattugalan and Rosemary Walsh, born to Lisa Pelletier. He was blessed with six grandchildren: Vanessa Walsh, Justin Walsh, Connor Walsh, Alana Walsh, Luke Pattugalan, and Olivia Pattugalan. He is preceded in death by his parents, Archibald and Othedris Walsh. He enlisted in the United States Army and served a tour in Europe. He achieved the rank of E5 before being honorably discharged in 1969. An avid reader with a love of travel and foreign cultures, William earned his PhD in History from Georgetown University in 1985. His expertise led him to a long career as a Historian with special clearance for the National Archives and Records Administration. A proud member of the Irish Heritage Society and Knights of Columbus, William studied genealogy and wrote on the subject in his free time. Funeral services will be held at 10 AM on Wednesday, January 21st at the Cathedral of St. John the Baptist. Burial will follow at the Catholic Cemetery.
Savannah Morning News
January 21, 2020
Please sign our Obituary Guestbook at
savannahnow.com/obituaries
Published in Savannah Morning News from Jan. 20 to Jan. 21, 2020