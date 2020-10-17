William Joe Grant
Savannah
William Joe Grant, 86, passed away Friday, October 16, 2020 at his residence surrounded by his family, under the care of Hospice.
He was born in Greenville, South Carolina May 22, 1934 to Hoke and Agnes Grant and was a graduate of Paris High School. Mr. Grant married Ann Jackson in 1960 and retired after 35 years as a claims adjuster with General Motors. He was a long-time member of Lutheran Church of the Redeemer. He loved to travel, spend time on the water and time with his family.
Surviving is his wife of sixty years, Ann Jackson Grant; son, Barry Grant (Riley); daughter, Christy Dawson (David); son, Bradford Grant (Mary), and grandchildren, Blake Dawson (Gabby), Tyler Dawson, Mary Everett Grant and Brady Grant.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Monday, October 19, 2020 at Fox & Weeks Funeral Directors, Islands Chapel. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Burial will be private.
Remembrances may be made to Kindred Hospice, 2280 East Victory Dr, Savannah, GA 31404.
Please sign our online guestbook at www.foxandweeks.com
Savannah Morning News
Please sign our Obituary Guestbook at savannahnow.com/obituaries