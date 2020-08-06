William "Bill" John Anderson
Pembroke, GA
Mr. William "Bill" John Anderson, age 77, passed away Wednesday, August 5, 2020 from complications of COVID-19. Mr. Anderson was born in Seattle, WA on July 9, 1943 to the late John Anderson and Lucille Thorne and grew up in Monmouth, IL. He was a 1961 graduate of Douglas High School in Winston, OR. Mr. Anderson served as a Sergeant in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1961 to 1967 as a radio operator and also served in the Vietnam War. After his service in the Marine Corps, he served in the U.S. Navy Reserves from 1975 to 1986 as an Electronic Missile Guidance Technician in Goose Creek, SC. He was serving aboard Marine Corps Air Station, Beaufort, SC when he met the former Mary Hamilton of Pembroke and were married on May 16, 1964 and later moved to Pembroke in April of 1967. After leaving the military, he worked three years for WTOC-TV and later worked for WVAN-TV, Channel 9 in January 1970 and retired in April 1997 as Chief Engineer. Mr. Anderson attended Georgia Southern and earned a BS in 1975 and a MED in Science Education in 1978. He has over 35 years of service in the Pembroke Lions Club holding all the positions, including president. Mr. Anderson served as a volunteer fireman for the City of Pembroke and also served on the Hendrix Park Youth Recreation Association's Board of Directors for ten years and also coached baseball and softball. He was PTO President of the old BCES and the new Lanier School when it was first opened, was active in the American Legions Post of Pembroke where he served the role of Commander, was a member of the Pembroke United Methodist and a longtime member of AA and had just recently celebrated 22 years of sobriety.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his stepmother, Claudia Anderson; son, William "Little Bill" H. Anderson; granddaughter, Courtney McKenzie Anderson and stepsister, Joyce Johnson.
Survivors include his loving wife of 56 years, Mary Hamilton Anderson; two daughters and sons-in-law, Julie and Ronnie Howard of Pembroke and Rita and Donald Kiltz of Pembroke; sister-in-law, Laverne Hamilton Scott of Pembroke; brother-in-law, Ernest Hamilton of Pembroke; two sisters, Marsha Thorn of Junction City, OR and Linda Blakely (Craig) of Roseburg, OR; two brothers, Brian Thorn (Marie) of Winlock, WA and Mike Anderson (Diane) of Winston, OR; stepsister, Tona Dyer of Springville, UT; 10 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held on Friday, August 7, 2020 from 6:00 – 9:00 p.m. at Flanders Morrison Funeral Home.
Graveside service will be held on Saturday, August 8, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Lower Black Creek Cemetery with Pastor Harold Piet officiating.
Flanders Morrison Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of the arrangements for Mr. William "Bill" John Anderson.
Savannah Morning News
