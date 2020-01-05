|
William (Billy) Joseph Giles
Charlotte, NC
William (Billy) Joseph Giles, age 75, went to be with his Lord on Thursday January 2, 2020. Born in Savannah, GA on January 15, 1944 son of the late Anderson and Annie Giles. He was a 1961 graduate of Benedictine Military School. Billy worked for many years at Great Dane in Savannah. He was later owner of Sign Up in Charlotte, NC. He was a member of Hickory Grove Baptist Church. Billy is survived by his wife of 34 years, Nancy C. Giles, a son David Breneman (Patty), and daughter Cindy Hattich (Mark) and six grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister Margaret Grotto and several nieces and nephews. Visitation will be 10:00am Tuesday January 7, 2020, followed by a service at Hickory Grove Baptist Church, 7200 E. W.T. Harris Blvd., Charlotte.
Published in Savannah Morning News from Jan. 5 to Jan. 6, 2020