J. B. Tallent Funeral Service & Crematory
1937 North Sharon Amity Road
Charlotte, NC 28205
(704) 567-1500
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
10:00 AM
Hickory Grove Baptist Church
7200 E. W.T. Harris Blvd.
Charlotte, NC
View Map
Service
Following Services
Hickory Grove Baptist Church
7200 E. W.T. Harris Blvd.
Charlotte, NC
View Map
William Joseph Giles


1944 - 2020
William Joseph Giles Obituary
Charlotte - William Joseph Giles William (Billy) Joseph Giles, age 75, went to be with his Lord on Thursday January 2, 2020. Born in Savannah, GA on January 15, 1944 son of the late Anderson and Annie Giles. He was a 1961 graduate of Benedictine Military School. Billy worked for many years at Great Dane in Savannah. He was later owner of Sign Up in Charlotte, NC. He was a member of Hickory Grove Baptist Church. Billy is survived by his wife of 34 years, Nancy C. Giles, a son David Breneman (Patty), and daughter Cindy Hattich (Mark) and six grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister Margaret Grotto and several nieces and nephews. Visitation will be 10:00am Tuesday January 7, 2020, followed by a service at Hickory Grove Baptist Church, 7200 E. W.T. Harris Blvd., Charlotte. Savannah Morning News January 6, 2020
Published in Savannah Morning News on Jan. 6, 2020
