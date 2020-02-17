Home

McEwen Funeral Service-Pineville Chapel
10500 Park Road
Charlotte, NC 28210
(704) 544-1412
Funeral
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
11:00 AM
Central Steele Creek Presbyterian Church
9401 South Tryon St.
Charlotte, NC
Visitation
Following Services
Fellowship Hall
9401 South Tryon St.
Charlotte, NC
William Joseph "Joe" McGrath


1942 - 2020
William Joseph "Joe" McGrath Obituary
Fort Mill - William Joseph McGrath William Joseph "Joe" McGrath, Sr., 78, passed away on February 14, 2020.

Services will be held at Central Steele Creek Presbyterian Church, 9401 South Tryon St., Charlotte, NC 28273 on Saturday, February 22, 2020 with the Funeral beginning at 11 am, and the Reception following in the Fellowship Hall.

Burial will follow at Steele Creek Presbyterian Church Cemetery, 7001 Steele Creek Church Rd., Charlotte, NC 28278.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Capitol Improvement Fund, Central Steele Creek Presbyterian Church.

On-line condolences may be shared at www. mcewenpinevillechapel.com. Savannah Morning News February 17, 2020
Published in Savannah Morning News on Feb. 17, 2020
