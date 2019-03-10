|
William "Bill" Kenneth Groover, 82, passed away Friday, March 1, 2019 at Riverview Health and Rehab Center.
Present at his side was Perlita B. Groover, his devoted wife of 56 years.
Bill was born on December 17, 1936 in Savannah, Georgia where he grew up attending local schools. His academic accomplishments culminated with a master's degree in Public Administration from the University of Oklahoma.
In 1980 he retired after 20 years of service in the United States Army, attaining the rank of Major.
Along with his wife, he is survived by three sons, William K. Groover II, Douglas B. Groover (Kristin) and Daniel A. Groover, and one daughter Holly R. Groover (Gopikrishnaa) and four grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at a later date to be determined by the family.
Published in Savannah Morning News on Mar. 10, 2019