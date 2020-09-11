1/
William Kirkpatrick "Kirk" Middleton
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
William Kirkpatrick "Kirk" Middleton
Tybee Island , GA
William Kirkpatrick "Kirk" Middleton, 71, passed away at his home on September 10, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, DeVane and Enzell Middleton of Effingham County, GA. He graduated from Effingham County High School and attended South Georgia College. Kirk later served as a Chatham County Deputy Sheriff in the State Court and later worked for the City of Tybee.
He is survived by his loving daughter, Angie Middleton Anderson (Patrick Overstreet) and granddaughter, Ruby Anderson, brother, King Middleton (Linda), and niece, Greta (Justin) Cribbs.
Kirk has been a resident of Tybee Island since 1981 and will be missed by his family and friends.
A Memorial Visitation will be held Sunday, September 13, 2020 from 3:00 to 5:00 p.m. at Fox & Weeks, Islands Chapel.
In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the charity of your choice.
Savannah Morning News
Please sign our Obituary Guestbook at
savannahnow.com/obituaries



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Savannah Morning News from Sep. 11 to Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
13
Visitation
03:00 - 05:00 PM
Fox & Weeks Funeral Directors
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Fox & Weeks Funeral Directors
4605 E Highway 80
Savannah, GA 31410
(912) 898-0900
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by SavannahNow.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved