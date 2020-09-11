William Kirkpatrick "Kirk" Middleton
Tybee Island , GA
William Kirkpatrick "Kirk" Middleton, 71, passed away at his home on September 10, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, DeVane and Enzell Middleton of Effingham County, GA. He graduated from Effingham County High School and attended South Georgia College. Kirk later served as a Chatham County Deputy Sheriff in the State Court and later worked for the City of Tybee.
He is survived by his loving daughter, Angie Middleton Anderson (Patrick Overstreet) and granddaughter, Ruby Anderson, brother, King Middleton (Linda), and niece, Greta (Justin) Cribbs.
Kirk has been a resident of Tybee Island since 1981 and will be missed by his family and friends.
A Memorial Visitation will be held Sunday, September 13, 2020 from 3:00 to 5:00 p.m. at Fox & Weeks, Islands Chapel.
In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the charity of your choice
.
Savannah Morning News
