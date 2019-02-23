|
William L. "Louie" Snipes, 78, of Port Wentworth, Georgia died Thursday February 21, 2019 at St. Joseph's Hospital.
He was a veteran of the U.S. Army and was retired from United Distributing formerly Kem Distributing after 30 years of service.
Louie was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara Bragg Snipes. Survivors include his children, Tony Trist (Renee) and Kristy Ward (Michael); grandchildren, Nicholas, Matthew, Abby, Ryan, Naomi, Griffin, Grady, Teresa, Allison and Elizabeth Grace; 2 sisters, Sammie Ruffing (Richard) and Elizabeth "Liz" Sharpe; and a host of nieces and nephews.
A gathering will be held from 2:00 pm - 3:00 pm Sunday February 24th, 2019 at the Funeral Home with a Memorial Service to follow at 3:00 pm.
Published in Savannah Morning News on Feb. 23, 2019