|
|
William Lawrence Madison passed peacefully at home on March 24, 2019 at the age of 85 after a long illness. Born in Savannah to Percy and Margaret Madison, he attended Charles Ellis School and Savannah High School. He graduated from Southern Technical Institute with a degree in Building and Drafting. He served in the Naval Reserve from high school through college. He is a member of Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Savannah.
He married his wife of 64 years, Anne Stripling Madison and worked for over fifty years in residential and commercial drafting and construction. He was dedicated, talented, and tireless in his work and devoted to all of his family and friends. He was blessed with a huge store of heart and humor and the thought of him brings a smile to everyone who knew him. Our memories and deep love for him will always remain.
Will played all three sports at Savannah High School. Basket ball and baseball at Southern Tech. Also, played American Legion Baseball. But his great love was golf.
He is survived by his wife, Anne, daughters Beth (Bill) and Leigh (Jim) and four grandchildren (Matthew, Robert, Jessica and John), his brother, Thomas Madison, Sr., sister, Margaret Hatch, sister, Doris Caughran, sister-in-law, Sarah McCord and numerous nieces and nephews.
Rosary Service will be 5:30 p.m., Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at Fox & Weeks Funeral Directors, Hodgson Chapel, with Visitation to follow until 7:00 p.m.
The Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church.
Interment will follow in Forest Lawn Memory Gardens.
Special thanks to Hospice Savannah nurses, Tricia Alderman and Mia Cape.
Remembrances may be sent to Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, 1003 E. Victory Dr., Savannah, GA 31405 or Hospice Savannah, Inc., P. O. Box 13190, Savannah, GA 31416.
Published in Savannah Morning News on Mar. 25, 2019