William Leamon Riner Obituary
William Leamon Riner
Sylvania, GA
Mr. William Leamon Riner, 80, of Sylvania, passed away on Friday, May 1, 2020 at his home. He was born in Emanuel County to the late Ralph & Madie Lamb Riner. He was also preceded in death by his sister, Willene Calhoun. He served his country in the Air Force/National Guard and enjoyed fishing. He was a truck driver most of his life. Survivors include his wife, Connie Riner; his brother and sister-in-law, Wiley & Barbara Riner. The graveside funeral and burial will be at 11 a.m. on Thursday, May 7th at Oak Hill Cemetery in Meldrim. Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral Homes – West Chatham Chapel (912) 748-2444
