William Lewis Durden
William Lewis Durden, 79, passed away November 15, 2020 at Bethany Home Nursing Center.
The Florida native served in the U.S. Air Force and retired from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. He was a member of First Baptist Church of Springfield.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Eustace and Marguerite Coleman Durden.
Survivors include his wife, Paulette Hines Durden; daughter, Lisa Durden Wilson (Mike); granddaughters, Shelby Wilson Gilliam (Joshua) and Bailee Leean Wilson; brother-in-law, Ray Hines (Phyllis); sister-in-law, Connie Dixon; and several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be 10:30 a.m. to 11:15 a.m. Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at the funeral home.
Graveside services will follow at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday at Effingham Memorial Gardens.
Remembrances may be given to Pruitt Hospice, 667 S. Main St., Swainsboro, GA 30401.
Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral Home, Effingham Chapel. 754-6421
Savannah Morning News
Published in Savannah Morning News from Nov. 16 to Nov. 17, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Effingham Chapel - Rincon
2460 Highway 21 South
Rincon, GA 31326
912-754-6421
