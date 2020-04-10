|
William Medicus Roberts, Jr.
Savannah, GA
William (Bill) Medicus Roberts, Jr., 82, died unexpectedly April 9th, 2020, while in transport via ambulance from Signature Nursing Home to Memorial Hospital. He was born January 31st, 1938 in Savannah, GA, the son of William Medicus Roberts, Sr. and Adrienne Gantt Roberts.
Bill graduated from Savannah High School, Class of 1957. Following graduation, he attended Armstrong State College for two years, before going to work in his father's business, Savannah Electric & Magneto Co, Inc. located at 411 East Liberty Street. He became the General Manager, and President when his father retired many years later. He ran the business for many later years with his partner Edward Leonard. He also served on the Board of Directors of the Downtown Neighborhood Association of Savannah GA, Inc. Bill attended and was a member of Independent Presbyterian Church and First Baptist Church where he served as a Deacon until he retired. After retirement he met and married Lance Ramsey, his husband.
In addition to his parents, Bill was predeceased by his younger sister Floride Calhoun Roberts Osteen, and is survived by his husband Lance Ramsey, his older sister Elizabeth Alston Roberts Timmerman, two younger brothers, Lawrence Albert Roberts and Daniel B. Roberts and his wife Robin Young Roberts.; and many nieces and nephews.
Due to the current circumstance with the Coronavirus Pandemic memorial services will be scheduled sometime in the future at Ashbury Memorial United Methodist Church with Rev. Billy Hester, where he frequently attended services in his later years. Remembrances can be given to Ashbury Memorial United Methodist Church.
