William (Bill) Meyer, Jr.Naples, FLWilliam (Bill) Meyer Jr., 86 years old, of Naples, went to be with the Lord on July 17th, 2020 at 9:25 am. He was born on March 12, 1934 in Stamford, Connecticut to William and Frances Meyer.He married Patricia (Pat) Rees in 1961, and their son, Michael was born in 1962, their daughter, Kathleen (Kathy) was born in 1965 and their second daughter, Susan (Sue) arrived in 1968.Bill attended the University of Vermont, was an Army Veteran and later worked at Graybar Electric Company for over 40 years and retired as a Regional Sales Manager in 1996. During his time at Graybar, he was promoted many times which involved moving around the country. Bill's faith was very important to him and he was always an active member of the Catholic Church. Recently, he was a member of St. Leo's Catholic Church in Naples. While living in Savannah, Bill was a First Responder and a volunteer Fire Fighter. In 2009, he was the President and Director of the First Responders. However, most importantly, he was a devoted Husband for 59 years, a Father and a Grandfather.Bill always put his family first and would sacrifice everything for his family. While he had a strong work ethic, family was his top priority and he never missed his kids sporting events or other activities. His kids would always look for him in the crowd and he was always there.Bill was an avid and good tennis player and golfer. In fact, he had four holes in one over time, two of which were back to back at the course at Bentley Village! Bill could always make you laugh, as he had an incredible sense of humor and always brought a smile to your face.Bill is survived by his wife, Pat Meyer; son, Michael Meyer and wife Katy; granddaughter, Amanda Meyer; grandson, David Meyer; daughter, Kathy Christensen and husband Jeff; grandson, Collin Christensen; and grandson, Michael Christensen; daughter, Sue Rowland and husband Steve; granddaughter, Rachel Rowland; granddaughter, Kendall Rowland; granddaughter, Camryn Rowland.The family would like to express their appreciation to the Bentley Care Center and Avow Hospice for taking such great care of Bill. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Avow Hospice or The Bentley Care Center.Due to the difficult times we are currently facing, the visitation will be for the immediate family only. We are hopeful to be able to hold a service for Bill in the near future.