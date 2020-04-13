|
William "Bill" Muller, III
Creedmoor, NC
William Albert Muller, III, age 77, died on April 9, 2020 at his home. He was born to William Albert Muller, Jr. and Julia Cleary Muller on January 1, 1943 in Savannah, Georgia.
Bill was a member of St. Stephens Episcopal Church in Oxford. He was a man of great intellect and a lover of trains. He belonged to multiple train clubs and believed strongly in his hobby. He was a 1960 graduate of Benedictine Military School. He graduated with a Master of Library Science from Emory University and was a devoted librarian for 35 years. He served on the Granville County Public Library Board and was a member of the American Library Association. He loved reading books to children. He was also a member of the Rotary Club for 50 years.
Bill is survived by his wife of 32 years, Pamala Q. Muller; his daughters, Martha Millichip (Gary) of South Africa and Tabitha Wade (Michael) of Stem, NC; his grandchildren, Mikaela Wade, Seth Wade and Cathkin Millichip; his siblings, Henry C. Muller of Everett, WA, Julia C. Muller and Mary Ann Muller, both of Savannah, GA, and many loving friends and family.
Bill was predeceased by his parents, his brother, George F. Muller and sister, Theresa M. Cleary.
A memorial service will be held at a later date when family and friends can gather to celebrate Bill's life.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in his honor to ACIM (Area Congregation in Ministry), P.O. Box 398, Oxford, NC 27565 or to the Benedictine Military School, 6502 Seawright Drive, Savannah, GA 31406
The Muller family is proudly being served by Gentry-Newell & Vaughan Funeral Home, 503 College St., Oxford, NC, 27565.
