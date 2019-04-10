|
William O. Boatright, Jr., 85, of Kaufman, TX passed away on March 19, 2019, in Dallas. W.O. was born Oak Park, GA to William O. and Cynthia V. Boatright on August 11, 1933. W.O. moved to the Dallas/Ft. Worth metroplex in the 50s and to Kaufman in 1971. He was a diesel mechanic for 50 years working for Red Ball and Ryder. He was a member of the Masonic Lodge Bloomfield 112 in Kaufman, TX and was a 33rd degree mason. In his spare time he loved to hunt, fish and play shuffleboard. He was also a good cook famous for his hush puppies, cookies, fish fry's and chilli cook offs. W.O. was preceded in death by his parents, wife Mary Boatright, son Randy Boatright and brother Leroy Boatright. Those left to cherish his memory are brother Cecil Boatright and wife Dana of Cobbtown, GA, sisters: Virginia Kimmer of Apopka, FL and Buelah Eubanks of Atlanta, GA, daughter-in-law Debbie Boatright of Savannah, GA, grandchild Tiffany Perry and her kids Jacob and Grace who live in Savannah, GA and numerous extended family and friends who will miss him dearly. The family will have a memorial service for W.O. on April 13, 2019, at Kennedy-Brannan Funeral Home in Metter, GA at 2pm.
Published in Savannah Morning News on Apr. 10, 2019