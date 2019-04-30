William Ormond Deaver, Jr., PhD., 58, passed away suddenly Sunday, April 28, 2019 at St. Joseph's Hospital.



He was born in Richmond, Virginia son of William O. Deaver, Sr. and Ruby Davis Deaver. Dr. Deaver grew up in Richmond, Virginia where he graduated from high school. After graduation, he attended the University of Virginia receiving a bachelor's degree and a master's degree. Later, he obtained his PhD from Florida State University. Dr. Deaver previously taught in the school system in Virginia and at the time of his death, had been a professor of Spanish at Georgia Southern University for 25 years. He was of the Baptist faith, member of Theta Delta Chi Fraternity, loved traveling and was an avid hunter and fisherman. Dr. Deaver was preceded in death by his father, William O. Deaver, Sr.



Surviving are his wife of 18 years, Ana Torres-Deaver of Richmond Hill, GA; son, William O. "Will" Deaver, III of Richmond Hill, GA; daughters, Caroline Smith (Brian Mathew) of Lakewood, WA; Victoria Smith of Miami, FL; mother, Ruby Davis Cole; sister, Rhonda Deaver Fosse (Victor); brothers, Dean Deaver (Karen); Anthony Webb all of Richmond, VA; step-brother, Chris Cole of Richmond, VA; step-sister, Tracey Cole of New York, NY; several nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews.



A memorial service will be held at 6:00 p.m., Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at Fox & Weeks Funeral Directors, Hodgson Chapel. The family will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. prior to the service.



Remembrances: GSU Foundation, Inc., Spanish Travel Scholarship, Account No. 3350, P.O. Box 8053, Statesboro, GA 30460.



Please sign our online guestbook at www.foxandweeks.com Published in Savannah Morning News on Apr. 30, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary