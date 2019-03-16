|
|
William P. Clifton, 61, of Savannah passed away Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at his home.
A Savannah native, William was the son of the late Lavenia Key Clifton and the late Jack Griffen Clifton. William was a US Army Veteran and was an Auto Mechanic at Dan Vaden.
Survivors include his children, Shannon Brown (Josh) and Bryan Clifton (Angel); his brother, Leroy Clifton (Staci); his sister, Bessie Jackson (Evan); several grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Funeral Service: 2:00 p.m. Sunday, March 17, 2019 at the Funeral Home. Burial: Greenwich Cemetery.
Published in Savannah Morning News on Mar. 16, 2019