Baker McCullough Funeral Home - Garden City Chapel
2794 Highway 80 W
Savannah, GA 31408
(912) 964-2862
William Percy Clifton Obituary
William P. Clifton, 61, of Savannah passed away Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at his home.

A Savannah native, William was the son of the late Lavenia Key Clifton and the late Jack Griffen Clifton. William was a US Army Veteran and was an Auto Mechanic at Dan Vaden.

Survivors include his children, Shannon Brown (Josh) and Bryan Clifton (Angel); his brother, Leroy Clifton (Staci); his sister, Bessie Jackson (Evan); several grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Funeral Service: 2:00 p.m. Sunday, March 17, 2019 at the Funeral Home. Burial: Greenwich Cemetery.

Published in Savannah Morning News on Mar. 16, 2019
