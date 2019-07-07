William "Tommy" Porter, local racing legend, business owner, and loving husband and father, passed away Friday, July 5th at the age of 80.



Tommy was born on February 28, 1939 in Millen, GA to loving parents, Bill and Alma Porter.



Tommy had a passion for speed and adventure and never backed down from a challenge. He brought his all to the track, winning many races and championships. Sharp, witty and a great storyteller, he had a biting sense of humor and a voice that could make anyone stop and listen. His undeniable toughness was often balanced by quiet acts of compassion.



He is survived by his wife Cynthia, his children, Tommy Jr. (Lynn) and Cathy (Ronnie), stepchildren MeganRose, Dillon and Ryan, grandchildren, Neal, Jessi, Lauren and Lindsey, great grandchildren Wyatt and Kyra, several cousins, and many dear friends.



A viewing will be held Tuesday from 5-7pm, with funeral services following on Wednesday, July 10th at 10am at Fox & Weeks Funeral Directors, Islands Chapel. Interment will follow at Forest Lawn Memory Gardens.



Published in Savannah Morning News on July 7, 2019