June 9, 1922 - January 29, 2019
William Richards Kittredge was born June 9, 1922 to Dorothy Brayton Gifford and Chessman Kittredge of Irvington-on-Hudson, New York. He died January 29, 2019 at home with his family at his bedside. As a child, Bill spent summers with his four siblings on the family island "Kokomis" and at Keewaydin Camp in Ontario, Canada. He attended Phillips Exeter Academy in New Hampshire, class of 1939. He received both a BS and MS in Chemical Engineering from MIT in 1943 (he was on the accelerated war time schedule) and was an active member of Kappa Sigma Fraternity. Upon graduation, he was one of many engineers who went to work on the Manhattan Project and was working in Oak Ridge Tennessee at the time the atomic bomb was dropped.
In the fall of 1947, he was hired by Southern Cotton Oil (Wesson Oil) in Savannah, Georgia. He was quickly included in a large circle of friends where he met his future bride, Coren Bull. They were married June 3, 1950 at St John's Church. In 1953, Wesson Oil transferred the young couple to Westfield, New Jersey, where Bill served as the Plant Manager for the Bayonne Refinery. In 1954, they welcomed their first daughter, Coren (Cissie) and in 1959 a second daughter, Harriet. In 1960, the family was transferred to California where Bill was engaged in the design of a new Wesson facility in Fullerton.
They found their dream home in a 1913 Craftsman in Yorba Linda and welcomed daughter Alice in 1962 and son William (Billy) in 1963. In the late 1960's Bill was appointed to the Yorba Linda Planning Commission and served for 13 years in this role, successfully completing the city's first master plan. The family was active in 4-H Cloverleaf Club, Fullerton Recreational Riders and competitive equestrian events. Bill and Coren rooted the family in their church home, St. Andrews in Fullerton. They transferred their membership to Blessed Sacrament in 2004.
In 1977 when many were fleeing Vietnam, Bill and Coren hosted a navy mechanic, Long Le, who quickly became a son and brother. Bill was a strong mentor for Long, who became a US citizen and expanded the family with a wife and 3 daughters.
Bill retired from Hunt Wesson in 1988 after 41 years and was instrumental in creating a culture of Total Quality Management for the company in both North and Central America. He and Coren traveled, went horse camping with friends and made a cross-country RV trip visiting friends and family.
Bill was a devoted husband and father to his family and cherished time around the dinner table. It was where he taught the family some of his favorites including "Seven Old Ladies Locked in the Lavatory", "Home Boys, Home" and the MIT song. Thanksgiving and Christmas were his favorites and he brought many of his family's New England traditions to both holidays. Turkey carving was his art and no one could light the brandy on the Christmas plum pudding with such flare! He savored the quiet solitude of mornings spent walking the ranch to feed the horses and especially loved seeing the back country of the Sierra Nevada from atop his horse.
The family is forever grateful for the loving care giving team of Amy, DC and Gerard and the attentive palliative care and hospice team who made it possible for Bill to remain at home with his family for the last 3 years.
Bill is survived by Coren, his wife of 68 years, their four children; Coren Ross (Rusty) of Savannah, GA, Harriet Bouldin (Dean) of Brea, Alice Clark of Castle Rock, CO and William, Jr (Midge) of Yorba Linda and Long Le (Kim) of Anaheim, 14 grandchildren, 6 great grandchildren, sisters-in-laws Mari Bull of Pomona and Natalie Kittredge of Ohio. He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers Chessman, Gifford, David, sister Nancy and granddaughter Jennifer Liscomb Ross.
Contributions in Memory of Bill may be made to: Blessed Sacrament, 1314 N Angelina, Placentia 92870; St. Andrews Episcopal Church, 1231 E Chapman Ave, Fullerton 92831; St. Jude Memorial Foundation Outpatient Palliative Care & St Joseph Hospice, PO Box 4138, Fullerton 92834; Keewaydin Foundation, Kittredge Family Scholarship Fund, 500 Rustic Ln, Salisbury VT 05768.
