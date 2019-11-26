Home

William R. "Billy" Purvis Obituary
William R. "Billy" Purvis
Faulkville, GA
Mr. William R. "Billy" Purvis, 77, of Faulkville, passed away on Monday, November 25, 2019 at Memorial Health University Medical Center.
He was born in Bryan County to the late Roscoe & Beatrice Weathers Purvis. He was also preceded in death by a half-brother, Vernon Jernigan. He was an active member of Faulkville Baptist Church where he became known as the "Candy-Man". He retired after 25 years of service from Overnite Transport. Survivors include his wife of 52 years, Shirley Brown Purvis; brothers, Frank, Darrell, Wayne and Tim Purvis; sisters, Jean Smith and Annette Finley. Uncle Billy was a father figure to his many nieces and nephews. Visitation: 5-8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. Funeral: 11 a.m. Saturday in the chapel of the funeral home with burial to follow at Powers Baptist Church Cemetery. Friends may sign the online register book at www.stricklandandsonsfuneralhome.com Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral Homes – West Chatham Chapel – 901 W. Hwy. 80 – Pooler, GA 31322 (912) 748-2444
Savannah Morning News
11/27/2019
savannahnow.com/obituaries
savannahnow.com/obituaries
Published in Savannah Morning News from Nov. 26 to Nov. 27, 2019
