William Robert Morgan
Springfield
William Robert Morgan, 74, passed away on January 11, 2020.
The Effingham County native was a lifelong member of Corinth Baptist Church and served in the U.S. Marines and the U.S. Air Force Reserves. He retired from Fed Ex Freight.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Leonell and Thelma Morgan; siblings, R.L. Morgan, Gene Morgan, and Joan Floyd.
He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Becky Morgan; daughters, Jenny Shanks, Stacey Keiffer (Scott); 4 granddaughters, Madison Piche (Kyle), Candace, Morgan, and Carlee Keiffer; great-granddaughter, Claire Piche; brother, Harold Morgan (Hazel).
Visitation will be 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Tuesday at Corinth Baptist Church.
Interment will follow in the church cemetery.
Remembrances may be given to Ogeechee Area Hospice, 200 Donehoo St., Statesboro, GA 30458.
Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral Home, Effingham Chapel. 754-6421
Savannah Morning News
Published in Savannah Morning News from Jan. 12 to Jan. 13, 2020