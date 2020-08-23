William Spencer "Bill" Stegin, Jr.
Savannah
William Spencer Stegin, Jr., 68, died August 21, 2020, at Candler Hospital.
His friends and family knew him as Bill. He was born March 7, 1952, in Savannah, GA, to William Spencer Stegin, Sr. and Margaret Jean Cheek Stegin. Bill was a 1970 graduate of Savannah High School. He followed in his father's, grandfather's, and great-grandfather's footsteps in becoming a Savannah Bar Pilot and served as Pilot 9. Bill loved learning, especially mathematics, and being on and around the water.
He is survived by his wife, Angela; his son, William Spencer Stegin, III and his fiancé, Sarah Cohen; his son, Matthew Thomas Stegin; his brother, John Stegin (Jenny); his sister, Jane Lawrence (John); and many nieces and nephews. Bill was predeceased by his parents and brother, Joseph Stegin.
A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, August 25, 2020 in the Greenwich section of Bonaventure Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project
.
Social distancing and the wearing of masks is encouraged for the safety of everyone attending.
