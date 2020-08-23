1/1
William Spencer "Bill" Stegin Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
William Spencer "Bill" Stegin, Jr.
Savannah
William Spencer Stegin, Jr., 68, died August 21, 2020, at Candler Hospital.
His friends and family knew him as Bill. He was born March 7, 1952, in Savannah, GA, to William Spencer Stegin, Sr. and Margaret Jean Cheek Stegin. Bill was a 1970 graduate of Savannah High School. He followed in his father's, grandfather's, and great-grandfather's footsteps in becoming a Savannah Bar Pilot and served as Pilot 9. Bill loved learning, especially mathematics, and being on and around the water.
He is survived by his wife, Angela; his son, William Spencer Stegin, III and his fiancé, Sarah Cohen; his son, Matthew Thomas Stegin; his brother, John Stegin (Jenny); his sister, Jane Lawrence (John); and many nieces and nephews. Bill was predeceased by his parents and brother, Joseph Stegin.
A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, August 25, 2020 in the Greenwich section of Bonaventure Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project.
Please sign our online guestbook at www.foxandweeks.com
Social distancing and the wearing of masks is encouraged for the safety of everyone attending.
Savannah Morning News
Please sign our Obituary Guestbook at
savannahnow.com/obituaries



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Savannah Morning News from Aug. 23 to Aug. 25, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by SavannahNow.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved