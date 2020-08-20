William "Bill" Tel Sharpe, Jr.
Pembroke, GA
Mr. William "Bill" Tel Sharpe, Jr., 73, passed away at his residence on Wednesday, August 19, 2020. Mr. Sharpe was born on December 2, 1946 in Millen, GA to the late William Tel Sharpe, Sr. and Blanche Lord Sharpe. He retired after 51 years of service as an educator. He began his career in Sylvania and served as assistant principal of Baldwin County High School. Most of his career was with the Bryan County Board of Education, including serving as principal of Lanier Primary School, and was the director of the general education development program. After over 30 years of service in Bryan County, Mr. Sharpe retired and immediately began instructing at Georgia Southern University. After 10 years of service to the university, he retired again. Mr. Sharpe had a wonderful sense of humor, enjoyed working in his yard was an avid Georgia Bulldog fan and was a member of Pembroke Christian Church.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his son, Christopher Sharpe.
Survivors include his loving wife of 48 years, Patricia Gayle Godwin Sharpe; son, Brandon Sharpe of Pembroke; daughter and son-in-law, Rebecca Schultz (Jody) of Metter; 15 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, August 23, 2020 from 3:00 – 5:00 p.m. at Flanders Morrison Funeral Home.
Graveside service will be held on Monday, August 24, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Northside Cemetery with Reverend Jim Sullivan officiating.
Due to COVID-19 the funeral home will limit the amount of guest at one time and ask that guest practice social distancing as well. Face mask are not mandatory but are strongly recommended.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Pembroke Christian Church, 116 West Bacon Street, Pembroke, Georgia 31321.
