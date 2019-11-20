Home

Effingham Chapel - Rincon
2460 Highway 21 South
Rincon, GA 31326
912-754-6421
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral Home, Effingham Chapel
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral Home, Effingham Chapel
William Thomas "Tommy" Dixon

William Thomas "Tommy" Dixon Obituary
William Thomas "Tommy" Dixon
Brooklet
William Thomas "Tommy" Dixon, 74, passed away November 18, 2019.
The Effingham County native grew up in Meldrim, he was the first person to letter in all four sports in one year at Effingham County High School and was inducted into the Effingham County Sports Hall of Fame in 2003. He was the owner/operator of William T. Dixon Construction Company and was a member of the Old Fellowship Baptist Church. He was an avid hunter, fisherman, and horseman where he was a World and State Champion in barrel racing.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Johnny and Nedra Dixon; siblings, Nealtha Hodges, Alan Dixon, and Judy Kaiser; and son-in-law, Kirk Rahn.
Survivors include his wife, Nancy Miller Dixon; daughters, Gwinea (Steve) Burns and Kimberly Rahn; grandchildren, Courtney (Clint) Hodges, Chelsea (Cory) Howard, Jordan Rahn, Kassidy Rahn, and Jaime (Hayley) Rahn; great-granddaughter, Hadley Rahn; siblings, J.J. (Susan) Dixon and Paulette Clifton; and a number of nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Saturday in the chapel.
Interment will follow in Oak Hill Cemetery in Meldrim.
Remembrances may be given to ,
Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral Home, Effingham Chapel. 754-6421
Savannah Morning News
Please sign our Obituary Guestbook at
savannahnow.com/obituaries
Published in Savannah Morning News from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2019
